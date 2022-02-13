Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after buying an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.