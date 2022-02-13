Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $512,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 209,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

