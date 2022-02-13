Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $540,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 452.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.09 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

