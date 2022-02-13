Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $540,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 48.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 138,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 452.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $30.09 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.