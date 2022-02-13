Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $590,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.