Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

