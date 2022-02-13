Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

