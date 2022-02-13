Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $565,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 105,402 shares during the period.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

