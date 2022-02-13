DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Earnings Results

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. DZS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.60 on Friday. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DZS by 127.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DZS by 857.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DZS by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

