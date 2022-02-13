East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.88 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

