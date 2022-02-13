Eaton Vance Management Acquires 77,593 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,593 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

