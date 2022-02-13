Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,828 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

