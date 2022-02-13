Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $87,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $92,728,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $79,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 130.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $155.65 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

