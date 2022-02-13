Eaton Vance Management Has $68.48 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $68,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

RBLX opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

