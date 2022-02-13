Eaton Vance Management Has $93.94 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 905,519 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $93,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.20 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.