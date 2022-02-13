Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 324.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 834.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.10 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.