Eaton Vance Management Sells 15,107 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $81,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $436.24 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

