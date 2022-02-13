Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 434,195 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

