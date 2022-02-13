Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $15.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 434,195 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
