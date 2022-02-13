ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.
Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 92.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
