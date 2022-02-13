ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 92.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

