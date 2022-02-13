Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

EC stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

