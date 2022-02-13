Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $548.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 765,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

