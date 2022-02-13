EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 801.8 days.

Shares of EDRVF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.01) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

