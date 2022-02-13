Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

