El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.41 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $490.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

