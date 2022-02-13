El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 708.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $$4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
