Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

