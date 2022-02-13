EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $18,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,143 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2,372.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 525,946 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

