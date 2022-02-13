Emera (EMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emera (TSE:EMA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion.

Shares of EMA opened at C$58.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

