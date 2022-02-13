Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

