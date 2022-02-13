Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

ENTA stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

