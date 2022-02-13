Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Enbridge stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,717,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
