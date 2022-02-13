Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $682.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

