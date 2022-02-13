Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.
NYSE EXK opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $682.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
