EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,478,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after buying an additional 219,618 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,183,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,354,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 554,731 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.42%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

