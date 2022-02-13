EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

