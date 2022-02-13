Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

