Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

