Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,195,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

