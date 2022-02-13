Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

