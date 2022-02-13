Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 102.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL opened at $330.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.