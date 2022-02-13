Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 391,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLU opened at $7.13 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

