Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,526 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,823 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

TSCO stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

