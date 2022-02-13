Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Entergy were worth $168,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after buying an additional 325,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

