Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,844. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

