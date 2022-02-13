Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO traded down $13.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

