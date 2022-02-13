EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $566.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.20 and a 200 day moving average of $597.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

