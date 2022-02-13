EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.