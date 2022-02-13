EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $772.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $866.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

