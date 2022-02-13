EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $378.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

