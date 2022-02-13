Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $863.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $671.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

