Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BAE Systems plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for BAE Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.