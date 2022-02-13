Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NRIX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $786.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

